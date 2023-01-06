Deadpool 3 Is Something Hugh Jackman Has Never Done Before

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the same speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Since then, we still have more people reassuring people who keep asking if this movie will be R-rated [it will stop asking], but the cast is starting to tease a few little things here and there. Jackman has been doing some press for various things and recently told People that this film is something that he has never done before.

Deadpool 3 Will Feature Something New For Hugh Jackman

Jackman has been playing Wolverine since 1999, but the X-Men movies were their own little type of comic book movie. Logan was probably the biggest change the character has made since his big screen debut all of those years ago. However, Deadpool 3 will be different because of the dynamic between the characters, which Jackman says he hasn't explored before.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.' "

If you, like most people, thought that Jackman was well and truly done with this role after Logan, Jackman would be the first to agree with you, saying, "I was at peace with it. I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm done.' " We all thought that there wasn't a chance that he would return in any big capacity. There was a chance for a quick cameo, maybe, but no one thought he'd be back for a starring role like this. Jackman is looking forward to the experience, saying that he thinks this will be the most fun he's had on a movie.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time," he added. "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

At the moment, we don't know any other plot details about Deadpool 3, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. The film also recently shifted release dates and is now set to come out on November 8, 2024.