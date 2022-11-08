Ryan Reynolds on Hugh Jackman's Return to Wolverine in Deadpool

Just admit it. You're still pretty pumped by the exciting reveal that we're getting a huge crossover event between the comic book comedic genius Deadpool and the resident X-Men badass Wolverine. It's okay; we are too! And luckily, the conversations surrounding the upcoming film are still happening, so there's no going back on this cinematic fantasy experience!

After Hugh Jackman undoubtedly gave it his all in the tear-jerking X-Men film Logan, many had given up all hope that the actor would be interested in reprising his role as Wolverine again, despite the recurring buzz surrounding a Deadpool team-up with Ryan Reynolds for a few years now. Then, just as many had put that dream to rest came the confirmation that we would see the crossover become a reality, arguably becoming one of the biggest Disney films in the works.

How the Stars Aligned

In a recent interview with Collider and Reynolds, the publication noted that it must have been Reynolds who pulled off the crossover event that fans have been dying for; the actor modestly expressed that there was a little more behind the choice. Reynolds explains, "I think you're giving me too much credit. I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back."

The Deadpool star then went on to add, "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool / Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

The untitled film (and the third installment of Deadpool) is slated for theatrical release on November 8, 2024! What are you hoping to see from the ambitious crossover event? Ryan Reynolds recently discussed Hugh Jackman's highly anticipated return to #Wolverine and how it came together. #Deadpool3 #Marvel