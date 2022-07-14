Deadpool 3 Writer Rhett Reese Says "Marvel Very Hands-Off" from Film

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are one of the most successful duos in Hollywood with their success in the Deadpool and Zombieland franchises. While promoting their Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love & Thunder), the two provided an update on their experience developing Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios. The previous two films were under the 20th Century Studios banner prior to Disney's purchase of Fox in 2019.

"It's almost like putting on a comfy old sweater. Marvel's really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it," Reese said. "They've been very hands-off and supportive, but they've also let us do what we do. So really, it's just been fun. We're mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we're most associated with, and we're very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it's a blast. It's like going back to school again after having summer off. It's pretty fun."

Star Ryan Reynolds has enjoyed a career renaissance since the 2016 reboot of the Merc with the Mouth and the 2018 sequel Deadpool 2. His first attempt at the character was 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The actor only played his alter ego Wade Wilson while Scott Adkins played his counterpart in the Hugh Jackman-starred film. While the 2016 and 2018 films were R-rated upon release, fans were concerned that Deadpool would be watered down when he makes his MCU transition, as proof with the re-edited PG-13 version of the 2018 film in Once Upon a Deadpool for a Christmas release. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Reese, Wernick, and Reynolds promised the third film would remain R-Rated. For more on Spiderhead and Reese and Wernick's other Reynolds projects in Clue, you can check out the whole interview in Discussing Film.