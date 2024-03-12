Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Feige Is The Butt Of A Lot Of Jokes

Deadpool & Wolverine star Karan Soni has revealed that Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige is the butt of several jokes in the upcoming film.

When it was formally announced that Deadpool would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we all knew it was only a matter of time before they started making fun of the studio itself. The set leaks showing the massive 20th Century Fox logo seemed to indicate that this film was as self-aware as the Deadpool films always have been. It wouldn't be a Deadpool movie if he weren't poking fun at the people controlling his metaphorical puppet strings. We saw some of this humor in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with K.E.V.I.N. and the massive NDA joke, but according to Karan Soni, reprising his role as Dopinder, in an interview with Collider, Kevin Feige was the butt of several jokes. He also described a shooting experience on Deadpool & Wolverine that we have heard from plenty of other people who have joined the Marvel universe.

"It was just like, this one was so different for me because we didn't get a script or anything," Soni explained. "It was very secretive. And so we were just in this, I got the scene like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the sound stage, and he just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was just like, I don't know what's happening. It was very crazy, but he was very sweet, very kind. He came up and said hi to all of us from the original movies and stuff, and he seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment. There's a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor, and he does. So that's cool."

Soni is currently at the South by Southwest Film Festival for his new film A Nice Indian Boy, but, as usual with this sort of thing, we can expect people to ask about that project and Deadpool & Wolverine because that's how this goes. As for Feige being happy to be the butt of the joke, well, the man has been in the industry for a very long time, and you don't make it this long without developing a thick skin. And we also know that there is a huge difference between being the butt of a joke and something mean-spirited, and it's unlikely that any Feige jokes end up being mean-spirited.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

