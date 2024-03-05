Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Karan Soni Teases "A Lot Of Surprises"

Deadpool & Wolverine star Karan Soni teased "a lot of surprises" and said, "let's just say a lot of people traveled to London."

Article Summary Karan Soni hints at unexpected cameos and secrecy in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' leans into the multiverse; Marvel keeps details under wraps.

Ryan Reynolds has been working on bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine since 2017.

The film carries high expectations to reinvigorate the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023.

Deadpool & Wolverine might be the only Marvel movie coming out this year, and we have our first teaser trailer, but that doesn't mean we know much about the film. In fact, Marvel is once again playing everything pretty close to the chest, and we can guess that will probably remain the case until the movie comes out. They haven't been shy about this film leaning into the idea of the multiverse, which means cameos. We saw that with Doctor Strange, and one can only assume that we'll see Deadpool having a bunch of cameos while also making fun of the fact that the film is marketing itself on cameos. That is a very Deadpool thing to do. We've seen one confirmed face from the Fox X-Men universe, aside from Hugh Jackman, but aside from that, we don't know anything else, and the supporting cast isn't spilling the beans either. Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder, spoke to Variety and he teased that we're going to see a bunch of people but didn't give any specifics. "This new MCU version is ultra-secretive," he said. "There are a lot of surprises. Let's just say a lot of people traveled to London."

As for bringing in Jackman for Deadpool & Wolverine, Soni wasn't surprised when it was announced because star Ryan Reynolds was not quiet about his "plotting." He had been vocal about this since at least the filming of the second movie, but everyone was worried that it might not happen with the studio getting sold.

"When we were making the second one, Ryan was plotting back then," Soni said. "I remember him spilling that at lunch one day that he had started a conversation with Hugh. I remember saying, 'People are going to flip out!' Then, the studio got sold to Disney, and a lot of other stuff happened. But, of course, Ryan followed through because it was dream casting."

It always seemed like an obvious thing, but it is fun to hear that Reynolds has been trying to make this happen since Deadpool 2 was in production all the way back in 2017. Deadpool & Wolverine is a movie with a lot of pressure on it, considering how lukewarm 2023 was for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film needs to be a critical and commercial success, and while Deadpool and Wolverine are two massive names, we wonder if that weight is too much for even them to carry.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

