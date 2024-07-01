Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: New TV Spot Has A Bad Table Manners Argument

Marvel Studios has released another new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine. This one features Logan and Wade disagreeing about table manners.

Article Summary Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" new TV spot teases Logan and Wade's clash over etiquette.

Spoiler alert: Major reveals expected in upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" TV spots.

Fans may want to avoid official footage to dodge spoilers as premiere nears.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" debuts July 26, promising an action-packed team-up in theaters.

We told you that Marvel would start dropping a ton of TV spots now that we are in the final weeks before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, here we are, on Monday, with another TV spot. So this is your reminder that if there are going to be any spoilers dropped via marketing, they will be dropped sometime in the next couple of weeks, and it will probably be during one of these TV spots. It has become increasingly common for Marvel to drop a lot of footage right before a movie comes out with some pretty big reveals, and they really want people to see this movie. So if you're no longer on the fence about whether or not you want to see Deadpool & Wolverine, it might be time to bow out of watching anything officially released and maybe even block some hashtags on social media since people are still assholes. As for the rest of us, this new TV spot features Logan and Wade having a disagreement about table manners.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

