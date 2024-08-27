Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: channing tatum, deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: The Marvel Sparkle Circle Saves Another Fox Hero

Ryan Reynolds has shared a new scene from Deadpool & Wolverine where a Marvel Sparkle Circle seems to save Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Deadpool & Wolverine pulled in some pretty deep cuts from the Fox era of comic book movies, but the deepest might be Channing Tatum as Gambit. Much in the same way Ryan Reynolds absolutely loved Wade Wilson and wanted to see a film true to the character come to the big screen, Tatum appeared to be in the same boat for Gambit. The film had some false starts but never got off the ground. Deadpool & Wolverine calls attention to the fact that Gambit never got a chance to exist, unlike other comic book deep cuts like Jennifer Garner as Elektra. The reactions to Tatum as Gambit have been a bit mixed but generally reasonably positive. Tatum is leaning all in, saying that he would love it if the support from Deadpool & Wolverine meant he got another chance to see his Gambit film come to life. Toward the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, we see that some of the characters have moved to different universes to live new lives. In a scene posted to Reynolds's official social media, we see the Marvel Sparkle Circle also coming in to save Tatum's Gambit.

In another tweet, Reynolds clarified that this isn't exactly a deleted scene, but "A version of the sequence is in the film — on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA." The wonderful thing about weird ass comic book rules is that you can always find a way to bend or break them. The door is very much open for Tatum to return as Gambit following Deadpool & Wolverine if that's something Marvel Studios decides to pursue. If nothing else, maybe he can slide into another existing project if they don't think he can carry a movie by himself. The best thing about the multiverse is that the sky is the limit.

