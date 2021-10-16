Halloween Kills Featurette Talks The History Of Michael's Mask

Halloween Kills is now open in theaters and streaming on Peacock, and Michael is seemingly everywhere right now. Every store I go into has Myers masks, which is always a welcome sight. Universal released a featurette this morning on the history of said mask. It is a cool little look at the iconic 1978 look for Michael and how much pressure they felt bringing his most iconic look back to the screen in the new film. In my opinion, they nailed it. See for yourself below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halloween Kills – "The Mask" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7kAmbS__oY)

I Loved The Flashbacks In Halloween Kills

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock."

They are right: if the mask had looked off, it would have been a catastrophe in the fan's eyes. Even though they nailed the look for the 1978 flashback mask, I think the charred Michael look is the second-best mask in the series. It just looks so menacing and frightening, and if nothing else is taken away from Halloween Kills, let's at least admit that this new mask is fantastic. In a film series where there have been some truly terrible looks for the main man (looking at you Halloween's 4, 5, and H20), Halloween Kills gives us an iconic new look for our favorite baddie. I can't wait to see what they do for Halloween Ends.