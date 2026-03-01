Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: hackers, Matthew Lillard, mgm

Hackers Star Says a Sequel is Still a Possibility

One of the stars of the cult classic '90s film Hackers reveals that the film's director already has a potential script for a sequel.

Article Summary Matthew Lillard reveals director Iain Softley has a script ready for a Hackers sequel.

Hackers 2 talk gains traction as Lillard says now is the best time to revisit the cyber cult classic.

Potential cast return teased, with hopes for Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie to join the sequel.

After years of speculation, a Hackers sequel sounds closer than ever to moving forward.

When Hackers opened in 1995, it offered audiences a neon-charged cyber thriller about teenage hackers who get pulled into a corporate conspiracy after one of them is framed for a massive theft. Sure, the movie did not become a box office giant on release, but it has held on as a cult favorite for years, and that long shelf life is exactly why fans have kept asking to revisit its world. Now there is another reason for that conversation to pick up.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, star Matthew Lillard shared a more concrete-sounding update than the usual nostalgic talk. He explains to the outlet, "Well, I know that Iain Softley has a script that he's been working on. And he and I both discussed it recently, that it's a better time now than ever to make that film. I mean, you know, I don't know if you're getting Angelina Jolie and Johnny Miller, but I am definitely available."

Hackers 2 Has Been Gaining Momentum for a Few Years

The last notable wave of sequel buzz before this was more speculative. In 2023, Lillard said at Emerald City Comic Con that there were early conversations around the notion of a Hackers 2, which was exciting for fans but still fairly broad. Before that, Softley had also spoken in 2020 about sequel or reboot interest, so the idea has been sitting in the background for a few years now. Still, what makes this latest quote stand out is the added detail that a script actually exists and that Lillard and Softley have discussed it recently. Yes, that still technically falls short of an official greenlight, but it does make the project sound closer to an actual decision point than it did during earlier rumor cycles.

For now, that is enough to get longtime fans paying attention again. And if any of the original cast returns, including names like Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie, Jesse Bradford, Lillard, and Laurence Mason, a Hackers sequel could end up being a uniquely fun revival, especially for a film that slipped under the radar in 1995 and only grew more beloved (and relevant) with time.

Do you think a Hackers sequel could work?

