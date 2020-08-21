Defunctland Feature Length Doc Live From The Space Stage Now Available

Disney fans, your weekend viewing plans are taken care of. Popular YouTube channel Defunctland, which takes in-depth looks at closed attractions at theme parks around the world with a focus on Disney projects, in particular, has released its first feature-length documentary Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story. HALYX is a Star Wars/KISS inspired band that played a stage in Tomorrowland in Disneyland in 1981. The stage itself is a story, and in typical Defunctland fashion, the whole thing is covered in exhaustive and entertaining detail. The full documentary is down below.

Defunctland Doc Will Blow You Away

"For one glorious summer, an experimental, sci-fi band rocked Disneyland's space stage. In the summer of 1981, a Star Wars-adjacent KISS-inspired band rocked the Space Stage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland, and that is just the start of the story. Live from the Space Stage: A Halyx Story is a feature documentary on one of the most bizarre and obscure bands ever to perform, and the fascinating story of the people making it happen behind the scenes. With a bass-playing Wookie and an acrobatic frog, the band's existence is nearly unbelievable, and the story behind its creation is just as incredible. This is Defunctland's first feature film, Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story. Please enjoy."

Seriously, half the fun of watching these Defuctland videos is rediscovering things forgotten about, or that we never knew existed. In this case, I never knew this was a thing at all. I am ashamed at myself for that fact now, as this is right up my alley, but in fairness, I was born in 1984. All of the interviews in the doc are fantastic, and never once in that entire video did I want to look away. I cannot believe that director Matthew Serrano was able to make me feel so emotional watching this. Disney fans, Star Wars fans, KISS fans, just fans of fun and interesting characters need to watch this asap.