Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: mortal kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Warner Bros, Waxwork Records

Mortal Kombat Soundtracks On Vinyl At Waxwork Records

Waxwork Records has the soundtracks to both Mortal Kombat films up for preorder, shipping in August.

Article Summary Waxwork Records has Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat II soundtracks on vinyl up for preorder now.

The Mortal Kombat vinyl releases tie into the new film’s theatrical debut and renewed franchise buzz.

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch explains reimagining Techno Syndrome for a bigger symphonic and EDM sound.

Mortal Kombat fans can lock in both soundtrack preorders now, with Waxwork Records set to ship in August.

Mortal Kombat II came to theaters this past weekend, and I have to say, it was fun. I think they missed a golden opportunity to rerelease the 2021 film in theaters a few weeks before to get people hyped and inform those who may not have known it came out, but what do I know? Waxwork Records is here to remind everyone, and they now have the soundtracks to both films up for preorder on vinyl.

Mortal Kombat Music Is Iconic

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch notes: "When I was invited to come on board 'Mortal Kombat,' I was very aware of the responsibility that comes with scoring a franchise so deeply embedded in pop culture and with such a passionate fanbase. My first question was what can we do with 'Techno Syndrome,' a piece of music so much part of the DNA of the game and the original movies? What motifs could be reinvented and blown up to a full-scale symphonic sound world in the score, and might there be room for a full reinvention of the whole song as an EDM single in 2021? A huge thank you to The Immortals for giving us their blessing to reimagine their classic track in this way, as a celebration of the world of Mortal Kombat and its fans, and of the uplifting power of Electronic Dance Music, which the original did so much to light the fuse of 30 years ago."

"Scoring Mortal Kombat has been a truly special creative experience. It is a world of immense scale, intensity, and mythology, but what inspired me most was the emotion and humanity that Simon and the entire filmmaking team brought to it beneath the spectacle. In creating this music, I wanted to honour the legacy of Mortal Kombat while bringing depth, feeling, and cinematic scope to its story. This album reflects the extraordinary work of so many brilliant musicians and collaborators, and I'm deeply grateful to all of them for helping bring it to life. I'm very proud to share this music, and I hope listeners enjoy experiencing it as its own journey."

The preorders will ship in August.

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