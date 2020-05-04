Demolition Man 2 Coming From Sylvester Stallone and Warner Bros?

Demolition Man is the best action film of the '90s starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes as a cop and criminal. They battle in a future-set San Angeles after being cryogenically frozen and woken up. It also stars Sandra Bullock, Benjamin Bratt, Rob Schneider, Dennis Leary, and a whole host of "that guy" or "that girl" actors that were in every movie made from 1991-1997. The film popularized the three seashells, made every restaurant Taco Bell, and gave characters fines for swearing. It was amazing. In a q&a on his Instagram page, Stallone may have let it slip that a Demolition Man 2 could possibly be in the works with Warner Bros.

Demolition Man 2 Would Be A Dream Come True

"Can we get another Demo Man. I think there is coming… we're working on it right now with Warner Bros. It's looking fantastic. So that should come out, that's gonna happen." This would be a fantastic turn of events. While not a massive success at the box office, where it grossed $158 million worldwide, but has been a cable and home video staple for years. The cult of Demolition Man is significant, a fact evidenced by the pop upheld at SDCC a couple of years ago and how hard it was to get in. It was the talk of the town all week.

Would Sly write or direct it? This wouldn't be the first time he did so with his characters, having taken Rocky and Rambo back to the screen himself a few times over the last few years to varying levels of success. For me personally, a look back into this world, and John Spartan's life would be a most welcome one. Just make sure to get the rest of the original cast back too.