Destin Daniel Cretton To Direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Just when we thought that Marvel Studios was done announcing things on Saturday during its Hall H presentation. Kevin Feige brought out some big guns as they teased phase 6, which would include the Fantastic Four hitting theaters on November 8th, 2024, followed by two Avengers films. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2nd, 2025, and then wrapping up with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7th, 2025. Phases 4, 5, and 6 will be collectively known as The Multiverse Saga going forward as well, following on the heels of The Infinity Saga containing Phases 1-3. Everyone was really surprised to see those Avengers films already on the docket and to see Marvel teasing phase 6, which phase 5 hasn't even started yet. There are many more things moving along than we realize, as Marvel has been in motion for a while. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel is bringing back Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Cretton is an excellent choice because Shang-Chi is probably the strongest all-around movie in phase four so far. Most of the other films are varying levels of mess. Still, Shang-Chi is perhaps the only movie that actually holds together and is one of the few Marvel movies to come out recently that actually felt approachable to people who are unfamiliar with the franchise. Cretton is already slated to come back for a Shang-Chi sequel. However, much like the Russo Brothers, once Marvel knows they can work with a director and the results are going to be good, they want to continue to work with them, and Cretton is the latest to join that list of returning players to the Marvel Universe. In terms of Kang, he'll be making his big screen debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opened in theaters on September 3rd, 2021.