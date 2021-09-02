Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Disney+ Film Poster Debuts, Out December 3rd

Diary of a Wimpy Kid will have a new animated film drop on Disney+ on December 3rd, and this morning the poster for the film debuted. Featuring some familiar shoes surrounding a piece of moldy cheese on the ground, it features the tagline "New school. Old cheese". The film will be based on the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid book by author Jeff Kinney. It is directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Kinney. The film features the voices of Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos. 20th Century Fox released four previous films. You can see the new poster below.

I Didn't Even Remember This Wasn't The First Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Film

The new film follows Greg Heffley, "A scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous as he navigates middle school with his lovable best friend Rowley, who seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right."

"This film feels like the book come to life, and it's exciting to see Greg Heffley and his family and friends in their fully-animated glory. It is the Wimpy World in a way no one has seen before. Working on this movie, I feel like we have been sitting on a wonderful secret. I can't wait to finally share it with the world!" Kinney said.

This is going to be wildly popular when it debuts and a huge get for Disney+. Look for a trailer for the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, coming to Disney+ December 3rd, soon.