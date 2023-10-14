Posted in: Anime, Movies | Tagged: anime, Digimon, digimon adventure 02, digimon adventure 02 the beginning, film

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Lands a US Theatrical Release

The highly anticipated film, Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning is getting a theatrical release in the US this November.

If you grew up with Digimon in the late '90s and early '00s, you already know that Digimon fans stay winning. Because after kickstarting the franchise with some prime anime content, we eventually received the rare opportunity to revisit the first generation of DigiDestined through Digimon Adventure Tri – where these characters were actually maturing. Shortly after that, the film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna followed the fan-favorite characters with the intention of concluding their story (until the more optimistic epilogue we witnessed in the anime series), but with Digimon, there are always opportunities for expansion.

Now, the next big cinematic Digimon event is allowing fans to witness the equally popular second generation in their first quest as adult DigiDestined – and fortunately, U.S. audiences will be given the chance to see the upcoming film in theaters this November. Here's what we know so far!

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Tickets, Trailer, Synopsis, and Release Date

The theatrical release was first confirmed in a new press release from Toei Animation and Fathom Events, explaining, "Toei Animation and Fathom Events revealed today details for the U.S. theatrical release of Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning as a two-day event on November 8 & 9. It is the present day, and the chosen children from Digimon Adventure 02 have returned with all new adventures — but now they're 20-year-old young adults! Fans are invited to join the fun and can watch the movie in 750 theaters across the United States through Fathom Events. Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning will be presented nightly at 7:00 pm local time in both English dub (November 8) and Japanese with English subtitles (November 9)."

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Synopsis: It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then, one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first-ever DigiDestined in the world…"

If you're as excited as we are, make sure to get your tickets for Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning while they're available!

