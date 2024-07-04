Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: disney, Inside Out 2, mutant, pixar

Inside Out 2 Score Up For Preorder At Mutant For October Release

Inside Out 2 is the latest film to get a special vinyl release of its score from Mutant and you can preorder it for October release.

Inside Out 2 has become a mega-hit at the summer box office, and what blockbuster doesn't have a wonderful score to go with it? Mutant has put up for preorder a vinyl release of the full score to the film from composer Andrea Datzman, spread across two 140-gram discs, colored yellow and orange to represent Joy and Anxiety. It comes housed in a jacket featuring artwork from Nicole Gustafsson and features liner notes by Datzman. It will run you $40 and is slated to ship in October. You can see the package below, as well as get more details, and preorder by clicking right here.

Inside Out 2 Score Release Details

Mutant, in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the premiere physical media release of Andrea Datzman's score to Disney and Pixar's global box office phenomenon "Inside Out 2." Expanding upon the musical landscape created by Michael Giacchino for the original film, Datzman explores Riley's new feelings as she navigates life as a teenager. The sweeping emotional earworm piano melodies you've known and loved from the first film collide with the new, unanswerable questions posed by the piercing stings of Anxiety. Together her new emotions act as a rock and roll backline, filled in with the swelling strings of her core memories – crafting a perfect soundtrack to Riley's dreams of fitting in.

"The score to 'Inside Out 2' is as playful and unpredictable as you'd expect for a story about the brain of a teenager," says Mo Shafeek, Mutant Co-Founder. "Andrea Datzman brilliantly blends Riley's past (the iconic melodies of the first film) time with Riley's present, creating a score so dynamic and infectious, it feels like it could be blasted from the speakers at a stadium pop concert."

This should pair well with the Mondo Pixar releases that have been coming out for some time now, and what a shelf that would make in any vinyl collection. Pixar scores are some of the very best, and Inside Out 2 is no exception. Get this one while you can.

