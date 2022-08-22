Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Dirty Dancing

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the all-time classic Dirty Dancing. This pressing will have two 140-gram colored vinyl and includes both the Dirty Dancing and More Dirty Dancing in one package. Only 1987 copies will be pressed. Check it out below.

Mondo Dirty Dancing Release Details

"Mondo and Sony Music are proud to present a 35th anniversary pressing of one of the most iconic and best-selling soundtrack albums of all time: DIRTY DANCING. A time-capsule twice over: at once, it is both an incredible collection of '60s soul and pop hits (Otis Redding, The Ronnettes, The Drifters, The Shirelles) and, now-nostalgic '80s pop (Eric Carmen's "Hungry Eyes," "Yes" by Mary Clayton, and maybe even the best song on the album "She's Like The Wind" by the film's star Patrick Swayze). Of course, it is buoyed by one of the most instantly recognizable and legendary songs of all time – the Academy Award® Winning song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" – and that's not even half of the music on this two-disc behemoth of a collection."

"It's hard to overstate how colossal this album and movie were. And yet, thirty-five years later, some of us at Mondo didn't even have copies of it in our collection. So we decided to make some for ourselves … and hopefully you as well. This 2XLP features the soundtrack albums "Dirty Dancing" and "More Dirty Dancing" in one complete set, re-mastered for the 35th anniversary, and housed in a numbered sleeve, pressed on color vinyl, limited to just 1987 copies."

This is going to go super fast, so be ready to go this Wednesday at Noon CST on The Mondo Record Shop to have a crack at it.