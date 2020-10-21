2012 Hits 4K Blu-ray January 19th, Features List Released

2012, the silly disaster film by Roland Emmerich, will hit 4K Blu-ray on January 19th. Starring John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson slumming it, this film is admittedly silly, dumb fun that will look incredible on 4k. Actually, this is one release that quite a few people have been looking forward to. The story in the film is abysmal, but the effects are top-notch. I imagine 2012 becoming some people's go-to film to show off their home theater systems. I imagine the bridge scene with Cusack trying to outrun cracking pavement will be enthralling on a giant tv. You can see the cover for the 2012 4K release down below, along with the specs for the disc.

2012 4K Blu-ray Details & Specs

"From Roland Emmerich, director of The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day, comes the ultimate action-adventure movie, exploding with groundbreaking special effects. As the world faces a catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions, cities collapse, and continents crumble. 2012 brings an end to the world and tells of the heroic struggle of the survivors. Starring John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson."

BONUS MATERIAL

ON 4K ULTRA HD DISC Discovery Channel's 2012 Apocalypse Featurette ON BLU-RAY DISC™ Interactive Mayan Calendar

5 Featurettes on Bringing the Epic to Life

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Ending

Picture-in-Picture: Roland's Vision

Feature Commentary

Adam Lambert Music Video Man, remember that stretch where it felt like a disaster pic was coming out almost every month. It was not that frequent, of course, but it sure felt like it. I have to wonder what that alternate ending is as well…and the interactive Mayan calendar certainly seems like something that would have been on a DVD 10 years ago. Maybe this will be a cool release, after all. 2012 hits 4K Blu-ray next year on January 19th.