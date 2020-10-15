Disney and Pixar Have Released a New Trailer for Soul

COVID-19 has forced many studios to make some very tough choices when it comes to their releases. Some have elected to just push everything back to next year with the hope that the United States will get its collective shit together and get this pandemic under control. Some have elected to sell their movies to various streaming services, so maybe they could make back some of what they put into it. Other's thew caution to the wind and released their movies into very empty theaters and a public that just isn't ready to go back to the theater. Disney and Warner Bros. are both in the unique position of having their own streaming services to release the movies onto. We've seen that happen to a few productions, and Pixar's Soul is the latest. It was officially moved to Disney+ last week and was given a December 25th release date. Disney and Pixar have dropped a new trailer for the new release.

I got to see the first 40 minutes or so of Soul for the early press day, and I'm pretty excited to see the final product. I'm also very glad that Disney hasn't given away the second half of the movie, which is good. It's an excellent little twist that I hope marketing doesn't reveal. It's a shame that this team put all of this work into what they thought was a theatrical release when that turned out not to be the case. Maybe it'll get some sort of limited theatrical release when all of this is over.

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

Soul, directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and John Ratzenberger. It will be released on Disney+ on December 25th.