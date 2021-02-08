Disney Shares a New Look at Raya and the Last Dragon

The next Disney animated feature is looking like it's going to be pretty awesome. Last month, I personally got the chance to see about thirty minutes' worth of footage from Raya and the Last Dragon, and the stuff I saw looked really good. So far, the response from people when it came to the full trailer has been very positive, and now we have a new TV spot with some new footage as well.

We also have some new posters for Raya and the Last Dragon, including two international posters and all three of which show off the supporting cast.

Raya and the Last Dragon was supposed to come out last fall but were one of the many movies that got delayed because of COVID-19. It was also a movie that was finished largely by a crew of people that were working from home instead of at the studio, which made for a unique experience according to the various cast and crew members.

Raya and the Last Dragon, with Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directing and Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, stars Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. It will be released in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th.