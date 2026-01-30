Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: sam mendes, The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event: First Look Images Released

Sony has shared four first-look images from The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event. All four films will be released in theaters in April 2028.

Article Summary Sony unveils first-look images for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, hitting theaters April 2028.

Each film focuses on a different Beatle, providing a unique deep dive into their personal stories.

Sam Mendes is directing all four films, with production now underway.

Releasing all four feature-length Beatles films in one month is a bold and unprecedented move for Sony.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is certainly going to be one of those risks that is either going to pay off extremely well for Sony when all four are released in April 2028, or it's going to blow up so spectacularly in the studio's faces that several people will probably lose their jobs. It's not a bad idea to give each band member a movie; they all lived unique lives, but four feature-length films released within the same month is going to be the aspect no one knows whether or not it will work. Production on all four films has officially started, under the direction of Sam Mendes, and that is going to be one hell of a schedule, likely lasting until the end of the year. Sony spent the last couple of days dropping postcards featuring the four gentlemen cast as The Beatles (Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn) at various significant landmarks around the world, and shared the images officially today for all to see.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary. The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. In theaters April 2028.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is directed by Sam Mendes and produced by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, and Alexandra Derbyshire. It stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

