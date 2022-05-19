Doctor Strange 2: Anson Mount Talks That Surprising Cameo

In the lead-up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, people speculated what kind of cameos we would see in the film. Marvel decided to lean into that a bit, and it seemed like people were expecting a massive line of familiar and not-so-familiar faces. It turned out that wasn't really the case. Aside from a few different versions of Doctor Strange and two Wanda's, the biggest "cameos" came in the form of the Illuminati. There were several big names there that longtime Marvel fans might recognize, but one that few a bit more under the radar unless you were looking at the cast list was the return of Anson Mount as the Inhuman Black Bolt.

Inhumans was one of those shows that was pretty much a disaster from the moment go and didn't get any better. However, the casting, like most Marvel casting, was not the issue, and Mount was always a fine Black Bolt. It was just a shame that the show didn't really give him a chance to really play the character. Mount got to return for these brief Doctor Strange scenes, and he took to social media to talk about the return.

"Finally able to discuss this w/out providing too many spoilers," Mount wrote in a Tweet with an attached piece of concept art. "Getting the call from @Kevfeige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work w/ Sam Raime who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience 🤯"

Mount also got the chance to rock the classic Black Bolt costume, which is why some might have found it hard to recognize him in the scene. It completely covered his head with the little tuning fork, so unless you know that jawline or you watched the credits, you might not know it was Mount at all. He also posted to Twitter a short behind-the-scenes video from the movie as well.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was released in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022