Priscilla: BTS Featurette On Trusting Sofia Coppola With Her Story

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Priscilla has Priscilla Presley herself explaining why she trusted her story with director and writer Sofia Coppola.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Priscilla, with reports already coming out that Elvis's estate is not happy with the film. However, we are getting the story based on the book told by the person who lived it, and sometimes, the people we idolize are not good people, and we need to accept that. This film isn't going to shy away from how young Priscilla was when she met Elvis and how this life impacted her growing up. A24 released a new behind-the-scenes featurette with Priscilla herself talking to director Sofia Coppola about why she decided to trust Coppola with her story and how telling her story honestly means so much to her.

So far, the early reactions are coming in, and this film is getting a lot of positive buzz. It will be interesting to compare Priscilla to Elvis, who just came out last year and presented a different look at the rock star's life. That film had a bit more of the surrealism that comes with being a Baz Luhrmann film, while this one looks like surrealism is the last thing on the minds of the people who are making Priscilla.

Priscilla: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Priscilla, written and directed by Sofia Coppola and based on the Book Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley with Sandra Harmon. It stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. It will be released on November 3, 2023.

