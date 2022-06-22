Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness Deleted Scene Released By Vudu

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to purchase on digital services as of now, and to help celebrate Vudu has released an exclusive deleted scene that is in the special features when you purchase. The film has grossed over $400 million here in the US, and worldwide scored $943 million, and may cross $1 billion when all is said and done. Special features for the at home release include deleted scenes, audio commentary with director Sam Raimi, producer Richie Palmer, and screenwriter Michael Waldron, "Doctor Strange" bloopers and gag reel, plus behind-the-scenes featurettes on "Constructing the Multiverse," "Method to the Madness" and "Introducing America Chavez."

Doctor Strange Is Also On Disney+ This Week

I wasn't as in love with this film as some, though I was very glad it was not just a cameo fest. Doctor Strange featured some elaborate and fantastic sequences for sure, and America kicks ass, but I saw it once the week it came out and already forgot most of what I saw, save for the last half hour. Just give me more America Chavez please.