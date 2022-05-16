Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen on MCU Regrets & Losing Out on Roles

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen will defend her co-workers to the death, especially when others within Hollywood scoff at those very projects they might deem "lesser art," that's not to say the actress lets Marvel off scot-free professionally. Speaking with the New York Times (via Variety), Olsen opened up about the quality roles she lost out on with her Marvel Cinematic Universe commitments.

Wanda Maximoff: From Captain America to Doctor Strange

Olsen made her MCU debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier in a post-credit scene before making her official one as one of the villains in 2015 Avengers: The Age of Ultron. While contributing to other subsequent films like 2016's Captain America: Civil War and the two-part Avengers films Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019), the character more known as Wanda Maximoff would fully embrace her destiny as The Scarlet Witch near the end of the Disney+ series WandaVision. The series found herself embracing the corrupting powers of the Darkhold leading up to the Doctor Strange sequel in a more villainous turn. "It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," she said. "And this is me being the most honest."

Olsen lost one such opportunity was Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster, which won the jury prize at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for original screenplay. "I was in a contract [for Marvel] I could not get out of. So that didn't work out," she revealed at the Deauville American Film Festival in 2015. "I started to feel frustrated," Olsen explained. "I had this job security, but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it." While the actress has grown to appreciate the character more since she hopes to expand the character in a meaningful way rather than for commitment's sake. "I think I would," Olsen said. "But it really needs to be a good story. I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view — not because you need to have a three-picture plan." Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters.