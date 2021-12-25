Don't Look Up: Kid Cudi Talks Collaborating with Ariana Grande

There are a lot of amazing scenes in Don't Look Up, but one that is surreal as hell while also being very funny is the song that we hear Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande perform in the latter half of the movie. It's so sincere while also being a ballad to the very concept of science. While Grande was not present at the virtual press conference, Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, was, and he was asked about the collaboration and the song.

"Well, I met up with [producer and writer] Nick Britell, and he played me the song," Mescudi explained. "And I immediately was like, holy shit. Where do I fit? Do you even need me? How do I approach this? He had something written for me, and we tried that, but it just wasn't working. I was just like, 'Maybe it would be better if I approached this like doin' my flavor, and kinda taking that approach.'

"And then another thing was this is not me writing a song from the Kid Cudi perspective; this is from DJ Chello's perspective [to Riley Bina (Ariana Grande)], and they just linked back up," Mescudi continued. "So he's pretty much just like kinda confessing and expressing his love to her. He's forgetting about the importance of the song in general, and just kind of it's like, 'Oh, I'm just happy to be with my baby.' So I kinda just took this approach of just like, you're on the stage with this girl, you're making this song with the love of your life, and it's your time. You guys just had a huge fallout, and everyone around the world knew about it. And now you guys are comin' together. So

it was kinda like the reunion moment for me."

Mescudi went on to say that the performance for this song in Don't Look Up was intense because of Grande's insane vocals, which everyone in the press conference agreed with [aside from Jennifer Lawrence in a joking way].

"But it was intense at first because Ariana is such an incredible artist," he said, "And her vocal performance is just stellar. You know, her voice is just amazing. I'm sure everybody can agree. Also, I'm just really happy that we were able to figure it out, and it worked. I'm really proud of it."

We stan Ariana's absolutely insane vocals here and would give up a limb to have a portion of her range. Grande posted the entire performance from Don't Look Up on her youtube channel, but it's a lot of fun to watch in context. We really liked the movie here at Bleeding Cool, and it's streaming on Netflix now.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don't Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley. It will be released in select theaters on December 10th and streaming to Netflix now.