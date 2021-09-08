Don't Look Up Trailer Is Here, With The Best Cast For A Film This Year

Don't Look Up is the newest satire film from Adam McKay, and Netflix dropped the first trailer for the doomsday comedy this morning. Look at this cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, and Cate Blanchett. I bet that Brad Pitt makes a cameo as well. That is as star-studded as it gets, as DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Morgan play scientists trying to warn the world about a comet heading for Earth. You can watch the Don't Look Up trailer below.

Don't Look Up Synopsis

"The stars get struck. DON'T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and Directed by Adam McKay." Lawrence and DiCaprio play astronomers Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, who try to warn the POTUS Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), her chief-of-staff/son Jason (Jonah Hill), and the rest of the world that a comet is approaching Earth. POTUS, however, doesn't seem concerned at all about the impending end of the world. It's a climate change and political satire at its finest from writer/director Adam McKay. It sounds an awful lot like the world we are living in right now, does it not?

I am so on board with this. Look for this one to make a lot of noise on the awards circuit next year, as it is a foregone conclusion with this cast and McKay that Oscars are in its future. Don't Look Up will be on Netflix on Christmas Eve, with a short theatrical release on December 10th.