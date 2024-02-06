Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: drive-away dolls, ethan coens

Drive-Away Dolls: New Trailer And Images For Ethan Coen's New Film

The new trailer for Ethan Coen's new crime comedy Drive-Away Dolls has been released. It will be released on February 23rd.

Article Summary Ethan Coen's solo venture, Drive-Away Dolls, unveils an offbeat heist comedy.

A-list ensemble cast stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

New trailer teases the misadventures of two unlikely friends on the run.

Mark your calendars: Drive-Away Dolls hits theaters on February 23rd.

Focus Features always puts a variety of fun movies. If you've been paying attention to the awards season, you know that Focus looks like they could get some Oscar gold with The Holdovers. However, they have some fun movies coming out soon that deserve a shot at the box office. Ethan Coen is usually one half of the Coen Brothers with his brother Joel, but the two have been branching out to work separately more in the last couple of years. We're getting a movie from Ethan this month that looks like it has a lot of potential and also seems like it might fly entirely under the radar. Drive-Away Dolls features a great supporting cast of big-name stars, with Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan[who just joined the Marvel universe] as our leading ladies. The new trailer shows off the unique spin on the heist and crime drama/comedy that Coen and his writer, Tricia Cooke, will make.

Drive-Away Dolls: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian, who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way—directed by Ethan Coen. Drive-Away Dolls stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon. It will be released on February 23rd.

