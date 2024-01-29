Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts: Ayo Edebiri Steps Away, Geraldine Viswanathan Joins Cast

Thunderbolts has lost another star to scheduling conflicts as Ayo Edebiri has to step away from the project, and Geraldine Viswanathan has joined the cast.

Article Summary Ayo Edebiri exits Marvel's Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts.

Geraldine Viswanathan steps into vacated Thunderbolts role.

Thunderbolts production delayed by WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

New release date for Thunderbolts set for July 25, 2025.

Scheduling conflicts have come and forced another cast adjustment in Thunderbolts. There were a lot of projects that were stalled over the summer due to the ongoing strikes, but it seems that, unlike when everything stopped for the pandemic, scheduling conflicts seem to be coming in and changing things a lot more in the wake of the strikes. Marvel, in particular, has had to shift many of its films to the point that it only has one movie coming out this year when there were supposed to be at least two. Thunderbolts has already lost Steven Yeun due to scheduling conflicts, and while not confirmed, it does appear that Lewis Pullman has stepped in, and now another cast member has had to step away. Ayo Edebiri, the breakout star of The Bear, was set to star in Thunderbolts in an unknown role but has also had to step away due to scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, Geraldine Viswanathan has stepped into the role that Edebiri was initially set to play, though we still don't know what that role is. Viswanathan has appeared in many episodes of Miracles Workers and films like The Beanie Bubble and Blockers.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss and Geraldine Viswanathan. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, and again to July 25, 2025,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!