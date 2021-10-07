Dune: Final Trailer, A New Poster, and 3 New Behind-the-Scenes Images

We're in the final weeks until Dune finally gets its domestic release, and Legendary and Warner Bros. continue to turn up the hype. Fans are still wondering if this will make enough money to justify a sequel with the hybrid release on HBO Max, but the reviews have been pretty good so far. However, reviews coming out of film festivals are usually very polarizing. A movie is either the best or worst thing ever, so the more nuanced takes should be hitting soon as more and more members of the press get to see the movie. For now, we have a final trailer with some new footage, a new poster courtesy of Real 3D, and three new behind-the-scenes images from the Warner Bros. media site.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dune | Final Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBYsSos0xhY&ab_channel=HBOMax)

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.