Dune: Messiah – Denis Villeneuve Wants To Go Back To Arrakis

Director Denis Villeneuve thought he would need a break before taking on Dune: Messiah but was surprised that he "didn't want to run away from Arrakis."

Article Summary Denis Villeneuve initially wanted a break before considering Dune: Messiah but now feels eager to return to Arrakis.

The director realized after Dune: Part Two that his passion for Herbert's world remains strong and intact.

Despite newfound enthusiasm, Villeneuve confirms Dune: Messiah will be his last film in the series for health reasons.

Villeneuve's commitment leaves fans without hope for him directing beyond the planned third Dune installment.

In the lead-up and even right after Dune: Part Two was released, director Denis Villeneuve was very vocal about needing a break before he even thought about tackling Dune: Messiah. It had been a long couple of years working on these two films, and it sounded like it was time to take a step back and come back to our world to work on other projects before returning to Herbert's world for another film. However, as time has gone on, Villeneuve's tune has been changing. It started to sound like maybe he didn't want that break as much as he thought. He sounded more eager to take on the third film than anyone thought, considering how often he said he absolutely needed some time. There is a significant time jump between Dune and Dune: Messiah, so it all worked out well. Usually, directors are fighting against the inevitable passage of time, and even with everything lining up just right, it sounds like that long break isn't happening.

Villeneuve did a long interview with The Wrap about Dune: Part Two as the movie continues its run during the awards season. When asked what surprised him the most about the second movie, he explained how eager he was to return to Arrakis even after thinking he would need that break.

"When I saw Part Two finished, finally, I realized that that was it. I'd done it," Villeneuve explained. "I'd done an adaptation of Dune. And that is something that is an incredible privilege. I'm very grateful to have the chance to have done it. I think my biggest surprise about this is that I don't want to run away from Arrakis. I'm still inspired to go back. That's the thing that I was the most surprised by. I felt that after Part Two, I would need a break. I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to Dune: Messiah. But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact. That's the biggest surprise. I still want to go back to Arrakis."

However, just because Villeneuve is walking back the need for a break, that doesn't mean he's walking back coming back for more movies after Dune: Messiah. To the comment, "One more time," Villeneuve simply replied, "Yes. After that, it would become unhealthy." So, if anyone had dreams of Villeneuve directing a scene where Leto II tries to answer the all too important question, "Would you love me if I was a worm?" It sounds like you're out of luck.

