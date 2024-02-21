Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, the crow

Ballerina Delayed To June 2025, The Crow Dated For June 2024

John Wick spin-off film Ballerina has shifted its release date from June 2024 to June 2025, while The Crow remake is officially dated for June 7, 2024.

Lionsgate is shifting its release dates a bit, and it's interesting. Ballerina is the first spin-off movie from the wildly popular John Wick universe. We saw the first television show released last year, and people weren't exactly keen on it. So, this film would prove whether or not a John Wick cinematic universe was something people were interested in. We've heard virtually nothing about the movie, but it was set to come out this summer. However, that no longer appears to be the case. According to Deadline, Lionsgate has shifted the release date for Ballerina from June 7, 2024, to June 6, 2025. According to sources, this isn't because the movie is bad, but more that director Chad Stahelski has signed a new deal with Lionsgate to make himself the Kevin Feige of John Wick. Shahelski is not taking over for director Len Wiseman. Instead, they will work together to add "additional action sequences for the movie, to amp it up even more than it is."

However, that leaves an open slot for the taking in June of this year. Lionsgate will give that spot to a film that has been hanging out in development hell for so long that people are likely wondering if it will ever happen. The road to trying to get a remake of The Crow off of the ground has been a rough one, but the film ended up at Lionsgate back in September 2023. We heard that the film was pushing for a 2024 release date, but June 7, 2024, feels like it is right around the corner for a movie that feels like it hasn't even been shot yet. The Crow remake will be directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Bill Skarsgård, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. It's based on an iconic graphic novel that has been inspiring goth kids since it was published back in the late '80s. However, much like other films that have spent a significant amount of time in development hell, no one will believe this one is real until the credits roll.

