Dune: Part Two Moves Up Two Weeks In November 2023

Today, Disney announced a massive shift in its release dates, removed Blade from the schedule, and delayed it nearly a year. That freed up the initial date that the movie was going to be released, which was November 3, 2023, for someone to jump in and claim what is essentially some prime real estate. Mid-October to Christmas is the second best time of year to release blockbusters, and double that for blockbusters that are also shooting to impact the awards season. One movie that fits into that little niche is Dune: Part Two. When the first movie came out, some worried that it wouldn't make enough money to justify a second part. Still, Legendary and Warner Bros. were happy with the numbers even with the hybrid release, and production on Dune: Part Two started back in July and is still shooting as far as we know. According to Variety, Warner Bros. and Legendary have jumped in to snatch that release date moving Dune: Part Two up two weeks from November 17, 2023, to November 6, 2023.

Dune: Cast, Summary, Release Date

Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two casting include Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and Austin Butler (Elvis), Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. It will be released on November 3, 2023.