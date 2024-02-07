Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two

Dune: Part Two – New Sneak Peek Has Paul Riding A Giant Sandworm

A new sneak peek of Dune: Part Two shows Paul harnessing desert power by riding one of the giant sandworms for the first time.

Article Summary Extended sneak peek of Dune: Part Two released, showing Paul riding a sandworm.

Scene showcasing Paul's pivotal moment took three months to shoot.

Early buzz for the sequel suggests it could deliver a satisfying continuation.

The film features an expanded cast and continues the epic adaptation of Herbert's novel.

Toward the end of January, Dune returned to IMAX screens for a one-night-only event with a sneak peek of Dune: Part Two that would also be shown off. The screenings did very well, so well that they decided to do it again starting at the end of this week [tickets are now on sale]. The sneak peek we saw at the end of January has been released on Fandango, and it starts with some brief behind-the-scenes footage and then leads into a clip from the film. We get to see Paul (Timothée Chalamet) harness some desert power by riding one of the giant sandworms. It's an important part of Paul's journey and a scene that took three months to shoot. The clip ends with some more trailer footage teasing the film. The early buzz for the film is starting to come out, and it sounds very positive. We can hope that Dune: Part Two can stick the landing.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

