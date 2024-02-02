Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune, dune: messiah, dune: part two

Dune: Part Two Ends With The "Very Powerful" New Beginning Of The Book

Director Denis Villeneuve says that Dune: Part Two keeps the same finale as the book as it "ends with the beginning of something that is out of control."

Article Summary Denis Villeneuve confirms 'Dune: Part Two' aligns with the book's powerful ending.

Villeneuve open to adapting 'Dune Messiah', exploring the significant time jump.

A third 'Dune' film hinges on 'Part Two's success; Villeneuve aims to outdo himself.

Screenplay for a potential sequel is underway, but Villeneuve considering a break.

Dune: Part Two is a month away, but everyone is already discussing what could happen afterward. The book has a definitive ending, but the story continues in the sequel, Dune: Messiah. Ever since director Denis Villeneuve hinted that he might be interested in adapting that book, people have been asking him about it. He's working on a script but has also said that he needs a break from this world specifically. Vanity Fair spoke to Villeneuve about the ending of the book and whether or not the end of the film will be the same, and he confirmed that it very much does open doors to new things and all.

"That's how the book ends," Villeneuve explains. "The Dune book ends with the beginning of something that is out of control, and I thought this was a very powerful ending. I feel that both movies complete the adaptation of the book, and I feel very good about that. When people ask me, is there a world where I could do Messiah? Yes…" There are a lot of books following Dune, but the first two sequels are probably the most direct in terms of story. The main thing that sets Dune: Messiah apart is the fairly significant time jump of twelve years. Villeneuve, who has a lot of love for this source material, confirmed that should he adapt the next book; he would also do that time jump, saying, "I will respect again Frank Herbert's idea to jump in time. That's what I would love to do."

Much like any other creative, if he should return to this world, Villeneuve would like to continue to raise the bar. He has spoken about the differences between Dune and Dune: Part Two, and should he decide to make a third movie, he would like to continue to raise that bar and outdo himself. Villeneuve said, "I want to make sure that if we go back there a third time that, it'll be worth it and that it would make something even better than Part Two. It needs to be different. I don't want to fall into dogmas. I don't want to fall into a vocabulary that has been predefined by the first two movies. I would love to make something different. We are figuring that out right now." And by "figuring it out now," he doesn't mean that a film has been greenlit or that we'll have to wait over a decade in real-time to see the third film. He is working on that screenplay and is happy with its progress.

"The screenplay's in progress. I'm very happy where it's going, but it's not finished, and I don't know how healthy it'll be to go straight to Messiah right away," he says. "It would be healthy to do something in between." So, like anything else, whether or not there will be a Dune: Messiah will likely be determined by how successful critically and commercially [though mostly the latter, if we're being honest] Dune: Part Two is next month. There does appear to be a fair amount of hype among fans, and they didn't decide to do another round of the first film in theaters for no reason. The early box office numbers should start rolling in soon, and we'll have to see if we'll see the conclusion to the thing that is out of control on the big screen or not.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!