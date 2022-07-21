Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Poster, Trailer Released

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just held its SDCC 2022 panel in hall H, and afterwards the official twitter account for the 2023 film revealed its first poster. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant, the film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. This is a big time reboot of the fantasy series as a film, and the crowd was treated to a bit more info about the film during the panel. You can find the poster below.

Dungeons & Dragons Fans Pack Hall H

"Dungeons & Dragons is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, fueled by the imagination of storytellers around the world. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 46 years ago, including via video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube."

On stage, star Chris Pine said he thinks that the game should be played in class in High Schools: "If there's a game that should be played in every high school, it's D&D. You can get the bully and the jock in a room, and I guarantee you in 20 minutes, they won't remember what kind of class thy came from or who their best friends are or who the dork is. They just want to play and have a laugh," said Pine. Below is the trailer for the film, also released during the panel.

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases in theaters in March 2023.