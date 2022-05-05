Easter Sunday: First Trailer Poster, Trailer, and Images Released

Universal put on a pretty good show at CinemaCon this year, and one of the movies that sort of came out of nowhere and now looks like it could be a lot of fun is Easter Sunday. As someone who has never heard of Jo Koy, I was quite impressed with him when he came out to introduce this movie and how it came to be. It sounds like a lot of thought went into the story and telling an honest point of view about what his family life is really like while also maintaining reliability toward everyone out there. Universal and Dreamworks have released the first poster, trailer, and images from the Easter-themed movie due out in August of this year.

Summary: Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family in this love letter to his Filipino-American community. Easter Sunday features an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley series), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Wayne's World films), Brandon Wardell (Curb Your Enthusiasm series), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway's Hadestown), Lydia Gaston (Broadway's The King and I), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Rodney To (Parks and Recreation series), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place series), Jay Chandrasekhar (I Love You, Man), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), and Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire). Easter Sunday, from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard, I Love You, Man), from a script by Ken Cheng (Sin City Saints series) and Kate Angelo (Sex Tape) based on a story by Ken Cheng. It will be released on August 5th.