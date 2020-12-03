Eastern Promises Sequel In The Works With Jason Statham

Eastern Promises was an excellent crime family drama by David Cronenberg that came out in 2007 to wide acclaim in 2007, including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for star Viggo Mortensen. Now, 15 years later, it seems we will be jumping back into that same crime family, as Danish director Martin Zandvliet is prepping to start on Small Dark Look, a follow-up to Eastern Promises, and eyeing Jason Statham to star. Exact plot details are secret right now, but it sounds like the script, penned by Steven Knight, who wrote Eastern Promises and created Peaky Blinders, will be set in the same world as that original film, but not be a sequel. Cronenberg is not involved as of now. The Hollywood Reporter had the news first.

Does Eastern Promises Really Need A Sequel?

In the original film: "A Russian teenager living in London who dies during childbirth leaves clues to a midwife in her journal that could tie her child to a rape involving a violent Russian mob family." Mortensen was genuinely terrifying in the role, and I do not think Statham can personally reach those heights. He is also a busy man; he has three projects possibly filming soon, including sequels to The Meg and Hobbes & Shaw. So, fitting this into his schedule may be a toughie.

But maybe he is ready to show us a side that we didn't know he had. Being menacing without the use of his set of skills would be a nice, refreshing change of pace. No, Eastern Promises doesn't scream sequel or anything like that. But it could be pretty special. If it is more of the same from Jason Statham, though, I'll pass. Let's get something different here, buddy; show off your range. You know, if you have one.