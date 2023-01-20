Eddie Redmayne Isn't "Aware" Of Any Future Fantastic Beasts Films Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne says that he isn't "aware" of any movement on future films within the franchise.

The regime change over at Warner Bros. Discovery has left a lot of franchises and television shows in limbo as no one is really sure whether or not they will be canceled. Now that we're in the new year, there is a better chance that Warner Bros. Discovery will start definitively saying whether or not this show is getting another season or if this movie is getting a sequel. No franchise is more confounding than the Fantastic Beasts films. We have previously written about the dishonesty of the franchise and how it pitched itself as one thing and turned into something else, thus splitting the audience. The first film did just fine, but the second one stumbled hard critically, and they retooled much of the third film due to feedback from the second. The third movie came and went without anyone really noticing and ended with the implication that this could be the franchise's end. There were supposed to be two more films after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but no one knows if that is happening or not. It appears that the "not knowing" thing also extends to the main cast. Star Eddie Redmayne was interviewed by NME and was asked if he knew about another film in the works.

"I mean, at the moment, there's nothing that I'm aware of. So, as I'm aware, it's not something that's on the cards," he said.

They went on to ask him if he was okay with Newt possibly being the role that he is best known for, and Redmayne replied, "I have no idea. But I love Newt. So if that's the case, then I'm thrilled by that." So even though these movies have been a mess in a bunch of different ways, it does sound like the people behind the camera were all right with them, and Redmayne is a good sport about the fact he might be an award winner, but people will know him for the silly wizard movies. Warner Bros. Discovery has basically gone out of its way not to acknowledge that this franchise exists, so maybe it's time to stick a fork in this one and call it done.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It was released on April 15, 2022.