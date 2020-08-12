Elisabeth Moss And Blumhouse Team Up Again For Mr.s March

Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse certainly like each other. After teaming up for US and The Invisible Man, the actress and spooky studio will team-up for an adaptation of the novel Mrs. March by Virginia Feito due to release soon. Feito will script the film herself, with Moss and partner Lindsey McManus producing under their Love and Squalor banner. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, of course. Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira are also executive producers. This will further deepen the working relationship between the studio and Elisabeth Moss, who is having herself quite the year at this point. Really, based on what has been released so far, is it too far a stretch to say The Invisible Man should be up for Oscars? I don't think it is that crazy. Deadline had the news.

Elisabeth Moss & Blumhouse Are a Perfect Match

"Mrs. March follows a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband's latest bestselling novel is based on her."

"I read Virginia's novel in one sitting and was so captured by it. I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human, and I can't wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female-led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling, and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family." Elisabeth Moss said about the project, which will look to film asap.