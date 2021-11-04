Encanto: 10 Posters and a New Clip Teases Disney's Next Feature

The early reactions to Encanto are coming in, and it very much sounds like Disney has another animated hit on their hands. There are quite a few movies coming out this month that seem like they are getting lost in the fray, but Disney has kicked up the marketing for this one in the last week or so. We got a whole pile of new character posters, and we have a clip of Mirabel explaining the powers of some of her family members. It also gives you an idea of what the music is going to sound like as we head into the final weeks before this movie gets released in theaters.

🎵 Welcome to the Family Madrigal. 🎶💃🏡 Watch a brand-new, magical clip from Disney's #Encanto and see the movie in theaters this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Kh3hDT8oeN — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film "Encanto" tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

Encanto is directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's' aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's' cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively. It will be released in theaters on November 24th.

