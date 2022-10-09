Goodnight Mommy: Cameron & Nicholas Crovetti Talk Prime Video Remake

Amazon Prime Video's Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, where twin brothers Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lukas (Nicholas Crovetti) visit their Mother (Naomi Watts) at their remote farm. They both discover not everything is as it seems following her facial surgery. The Crovetti brothers spoke with Bleeding Cool about the thriller, working with director Matt Sobel and Watts, and how far they've come along as actors.

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you both about 'Goodnight, Mommy?'

Cameron Crovetti: What intrigued me was I really like horror films, and I knew about the original movie before we got the audition. When we had the audition, I was really excited. I was like, "I know this movie. I've seen the trailer before." I was excited to see how this remake of the original would turn out. I hadn't seen the original film, and I was going to after getting the role. But Matt [Sobel], the director, actually instructed us not to watch the original movie, so we could not know what happened. Also, we didn't have an idea of how the story was going to end so that it wouldn't affect our performances throughout the movie.

It leads to my next question. What was it on set, and aside from just telling you not to watch the original Austrian version of 'Goodnight Mommy,' how did Matt help you capture the cerebral nature of the roles?

Nicolas Crovetti: Matt was fantastic and fun to work with. I'd say the most important thing he did we were happy with is he would always give us time to prepare for like any emotional scene. Whatever we had to do, we could always give time to prepare for them, which was awesome. I respected that, and it was beneficial. He's an awesome guy and great to work with. He made everything fun. I remember we came to set one day like he would do a German accent just to be funny.

Cameron: [Matt] would change his accent, sometimes from a German or British accent, to lighten the mood. He was a really funny person, very professional, and fun to work with.

How did Matt handle the psychology behind 'Goodnight Mommy' between your and Naomi Watts' characters?

Cameron: [Naomi] knew the ending because she had read the entire script. Since Matt didn't let us watch the original film, he also didn't let us read the script's ending. We didn't know what happened at the end of the story because he didn't want it to affect how we acted throughout the film.

Nicholas: He would let us give our own take on our characters without any influence on our acting. Not knowing the ending, we would have our original take on our characters.

Cameron: Naomi's very fun to work with. Every time we had an emotional or difficult scene, she'd always ask us, "Are you okay?" to make sure that we were okay because the scenes could get very difficult. She was always good with checking in with us after those really hard scenes. Between breaks, if it was a really tough scene, she would kind of like short circuit the negative energy by playing a fun game with us. She showed us a lot of funny games, which we played in between takes. She talked to us a lot and was nice.

You both come a long way in about the five years you've been acting on screen in Hollywood. What are the biggest lessons you have learned since starting out doing 'Black-ish' and 'Big Little Lies?'

Nicholas: Since 'Big Little Lies' was our first project and we worked with famous and professional actors, we learned a lot of things from them. What we learned there, we've taken with us throughout our acting career. We're like, "Working with like very big professional actors is really helped hone our craft."

When you guys work on projects together versus when you were doing your own things, can you describe how the experience changes?

Cameron: It's a lot more fun when we get to work together. When we work alone, not as much; when we do scenes together, it feels more natural and real because we're brothers in real life. We have a relationship with each other that's genuine.

Goodnight Mommy, which also stars Jeremy Bobb and Crystal Lucas-Perry, is available to stream on Prime Video.