Enola Holmes 2 Has Finished Filming, Netflix Posts Wrap Video

Enola Holmes will share her new adventure with us soon. Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as the junior detective and younger sister to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, and the film has wrapped filming as of this morning, according to Netflix Geeked on Twitter. During the Netflix Tudum presentation last fall, the star revealed the start date for the sequel. It then confirmed that The Viscount Tewkesbury, Marquess of Basilwether, aka Tewks, played by Louis Partridge, with Henry Cavill also returning as Sherlock, and Helena Bonham Carter as the family matriarch Eudoria also coming back. Those rounding out the cast are David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

The sequel to ENOLA HOLMES has officially wrapped! Until it arrives on Netflix, enjoy this first clue to Enola's next great adventure… pic.twitter.com/YKyyPxebwO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Enola Holmes 2 Should Be Out Late In 2022

Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct, and Jack Thorne will again write the script. Legendary's Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary's Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer, and Thorne will exec produce. "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown has previously said. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!" The Enola Holmes book series is by nancy Springer and tells the tale of Mycroft and Sherlock's teen sister, who processes the same intellect as a sleuth as her brothers. There are six books in the series total, which have been nominated and won multiple publishing awards, and became bestsellers.

With so much riding on it, the first Enola Holmes film was a smashing success for Netflix and precisely what they needed. Six books mean that if they want to, they can keep this franchise going for a few years as well, and with the built-in relationships with Brown and Cavill already there, this all sets up perfectly for them. Hopefully, with the same creative team in place as well, we can get just as strong of a film as the first.