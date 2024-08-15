Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: dread, Epic Pictures, My First Horror Film

My First Horror Film: Check Out A Clip From The New Film, Now On VOD

Check out an exclsuve clip and trailer for new thriller My First Horror Fiom, now out on VOD and digital services.

Article Summary Exclusive clip and trailer for new horror film, My First Horror Film, now available on VOD and digital services.

Stars Georgina Navarro, Chauntice Green, Justyn Franco, Stephan O’Shea, and Joy Marie Thomas.

Plot centers on an influencer’s first horror acting gig that turns deadly with a real-life killer on set.

Director Shihan Van Clief promises a thrilling yet feel-good experience with special end credits.

My First Horror Film is a new, well, horror film written and directed by Shihan Van Clief and stars Georgina Navarro, Chauntice Green (9-1-1: Lone Star, Teenage Badass), Justyn Franco (The Nexus, Wild West Chronicles), Stephan O'Shea, Joy Marie Thomas (Ballers, Hairspray Live!), Miles Crawford (Birder, Moon Manor, Euphoria). It has a really good vibe to it, and the set-up of an influencer booking her first horror acting gig and a killer attacking people on the set is a good one. On top of the trailer for the film above, we also have an exclusive clip to show you as well, which you can watch below.

My First Horror Film Synopsis

What happens when reality becomes all too real? My First Horror Film follows an aspiring influencer, still navigating her path to success, chronicling her pursuit of landing a role in her debut horror film. However, her dreams turn into a nightmare when a real-life killer starts targeting her fellow cast mates. As the crew finds themselves thrust into a deadly reality mirroring the script they were hired for, they must band together to outwit the murderer and survive the harrowing ordeal they once thought was mere fiction.

Here is director Van Clief on the film: "As a first-time filmmaker, I wanted My First Horror Film to be a thrilling story that also leaves the audience feeling good. I know this sounds completely out of character for the horror genre, but I think we were successful at this. This project was a total collaborative effort, and I'm grateful for the team I had, as well as the incredible cast and distributor. Make sure you stay for the end credits because we have something special waiting there. We can't wait for you to experience it."

You can watch My First Horror Film right now on VOD or digital services now.

