Eternals: A New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Chloé Zhao

Marvel is continuing the marketing push for Eternals as we head into the final weeks before the next Marvel movie comes out. We should expect a ton of TV spots and critical spots once the review embargo comes down sometime this weekend. The first reactions are online, but the tag on Twitter is full of spoilers, so if you're trying to stay spoiler-free, Twitter is probably not the place to go. Right now, it's looking like this is one of those movies where you're either willing to go along with it, or you aren't. We'll have to see how the critical consensus turns out compared to the audience consensus once the movie gets released next month. Until then, Marvel has released another behind-the-scenes featurette, and this time, it focuses on director Chloé Zhao. What is interesting is that there appears to be some new footage in this featurette as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Visionary" Featurette | Marvel Studios' Eternals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GObA6Uio6Bw&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.