Evangelion: Final Film to Premiere in Japan on January 23rd, 2021

Studio Khara released a new teaser trailer for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, aka Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| on Friday in Japanese theatres ahead of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. It revealed the 4th and final Evangelion movie would be released in theatres on January 23rd, 2021.

The final movie in Hideaki Anno's Neon Genesis Evangelion quartet is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. He previously apologized for taking so long, including the break he took in order to script and co-direct the hit Godzilla reboot Shin Godzilla.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CEjqATcPAg&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』特報3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CEjqATcPAg&feature=emb_logo)

As reported by Anime News Network, the 4th film was delayed due to concerns over the coronavirus virus (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Studio Khara previewed the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film back in July 2019. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a "Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video was also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles after a screening of the 3rd movie Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. It was also screened in six locations in Japan to add to the hype for the final movie.

Studio Khara announced back in March 2019 that dialogue recording had begun for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0, and voice actress Megumi Ogata, who played Shinji Ikari in the Japanese dub, had said in February 2020 that dialogue recording for the film was all but finished.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance, and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films will have new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan opening on December 4, 11, and 18, so if you're in Japan, you'll have a chance to catch up with them all.