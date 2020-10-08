Evangelion Runtime Rumors Addressed by Production Company

The production company behind the upcoming final installment of the cinematic Evangelion franchise just shut down a rumor about the film's runtime of a whopping six hours.

Yes, six hours for any film seems far fetched, and anime films rarely exceed two, so of course, this seemed like an impractical idea from the beginning. Though many likely assumed this was the case, the rumor stems from a tweet posted by Khara, in celebration of the anime series 25th anniversary — with an update on the upcoming final chapter. The timecode on the film was labeled "05:59:50:00" which led to questions about the possibility of the film hitting a six-hour mark. Fans were split, with some being excited about a film that could be completely insane with so much to tell, and others believing that six hours is all too illogical (which it clearly is).

The company went on Twitter once again to clarify in a tweet that ultimately explained there's no chance we'll be getting a six-hour film, so fans aren't getting the wrong impression. Khara added that the numbers aren't in regards to an actual hour, but that every act of the movie is labeled as an hour to tighten the editing process. Something used as an example is that the fifth act in Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is said to run longer than normal, currently clocking in at 41 minutes.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is currently in production, however, due to obvious complications with COVID-19, the film's release has been postponed for the time being. While fans still have the original anime, this is a highly anticipated chapter for the franchise as it concludes the re-telling of the series on a larger scale that's been met with rave reviews from fans and critics.

Sure, it's been a long time coming — but are you excited about the upcoming Evangelion film?