Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In January

Amazon Prime Video adds in January will see a bunch of catalog titles like Judge Dredd and Deuce Bigelow, but the two biggest ones will be Ben Affleck's drama The Tender Bar on January 7th and the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie, Transformania, on January 14th. You can see the full list of what is coming to the service in January down below.

Amazon Prime Video Adds In January

JANUARY 1ST

127 Hours (2010)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Facing Ali (2009)

Fat Albert (2004)

Good Hair (2009)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Mad Money (2008)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Mystery Team (2009)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Once (2007)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Push(2009)

Red Tails (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Shopgirl (2005)

Sinister (2013)

Sister Act (1992)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Stargate (1994)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants (2011)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sapphires (2013)

Traitor (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Village (2004)

Waitress (2007)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Words And Pictures (2014)

The Missing (2003)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South:

Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

JANUARY 5TH

Deadly Detention (2017)

The Student (2017)

JANUARY 7TH

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

JANUARY 10TH

Colombiana (2011) Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

JANUARY 12TH

A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)

The Intouchables (2012)

Squadgoals (2018)

Twinsanity (2018)

JANUARY 13TH

The Master (2012)

JANUARY 14TH

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

JANUARY 21ST

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

JANUARY 28TH

Needle In A Timestack (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Read More: https://www.slashfilm.com/612335/best-movies-of-2021/?utm_campaign=clip