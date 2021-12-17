Everything That Is Coming To Disney+ In January 2022

Boba Fett will dominate Disney+ in January, as the streaming service will debut The Book of Boba Fett a couple of days before the calendar switches to 2022. Besides the new Star Wars show, the other big add will be MCU film Eternals on January 12th. The making of Hawkeye, more Jeff Goldblum, and the debut of a new Ice Age will round out the month. Check out the full list below.

Disney+ Adds For January: More Boba Fett

January 1st X-Men: First Class

January 5th Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes) The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

January 7th Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

January 12th Eternals The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3 January 14th

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

January 19th Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2) The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)

Jeff Goldblum is back – and he's as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics – including PUZZLES, BIRTHDAYS, BACKYARDS, TINY THINGS and MOTORCYCLES. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live. Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios' thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of the Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in this immersive and in-depth examination of the latest installment of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

January 26th Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2) The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

January 28th The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global "Ice Age" franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.