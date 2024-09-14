Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Megalopolis

New Look At Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

A new one-minute trailer of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has been released. The film will be released in theaters on September 27th.

The film's marketing relies heavily on Coppola's prestigious reputation and notable past works.

Early tracking numbers for Megalopolis suggest a tepid reception; its box office performance remains uncertain.

Megalopolis is set to hit theaters on September 27th, featuring an all-star cast led by Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito.

If you're hoping the new one-minute trailer that IGN got for Megalopolis is going to give you the elevator pitch for what this movie is about, you're out of luck. It seems that Lionsgate and whoever is behind this marketing has decided the best way to go about pitching a very complex film to the public is not to try and hope that the prestige from director Francis Ford Coppola will be enough. That's why the first trailer had grandstanding and fake quotes about no one understanding his genius, and this one drops his name and some of the titles he's best known for. The early tracking numbers for Megalopolis are not exactly looking promising so we'll have to see what happens when this film is released later this month.

Megalopolis: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves. Written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film is produced by Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman, and executive produced by Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre. Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27th.

